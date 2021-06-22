€28.3 Million For School Transport Accompaniment Service In Andalucia

THE Governing Council has authorised an expenditure of €28.3 million for the hiring of the school transport-escort service of the community’s public teaching centres for the next two years ( 2021/22 and 2022/23).

These professionals, other than the drivers, are accredited by the awarded companies to guarantee the safety of the students during transport and direct the operations of access and abandonment of the vehicle, as well as the collection and accompaniment of the students from and inside the school grounds. Junta de Andalucia reports that the provision, compulsory in the second cycle of Infant and Primary and Special Education, will be carried out by 1,998 monitors.

To facilitate access to public procurement for a greater number of companies, the Andalucian Public Education Agency has proceeded to divide it into eight sections, which is one per province. The execution period of the contract will be 24 months, renewable, and with a total of 805,018 routes per year.

Among the functions of the companions are the care of the minors during the transport and during the operations of access and abandonment of the vehicle. The person must be of legal age, accredited by the organisation organising the service and who knows the operation of the vehicle’s security mechanisms.

According to the forecasts of the Ministry of Education and Sports, next year some 95,000 students of Special Education, the second cycle of Infant, Primary, Secondary Education, Baccalaureate and Training Cycles will benefit from the free school transport service.

