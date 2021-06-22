Chris Hemsworth Is A “Man-God” In Real Life

Actor Chris Pratt says he was “astounded” by Chris Hemsworth who is a “man-god in real life” while they were filming the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

He told Yahoo movies, “People are going to be really astounded when they see what he’s brought, what he and Taika have brought for Thor 4.

“It’s next-level. Hemsworth ratcheted it up to even another level. So, I was just in awe of his presence. He is a man-god in real life. It was just cool to be there with him.”

Pratt will be reprising his Guardians of the Galaxy role as Star-Lord in the film, with Hemsworth’s Thor having joined the Guardians at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Pratt also spoke about how the two came to be paired up on screen.

“That was definitely something we found while we were doing the Avengers and people seemed to like it,” Pratt said.

“So, Taika had a vision for it and I think people are really going to like what we did. I think people are really going like that. And it picks up on that same vein, that same kind of rivalry between the two.”

Love and Thunder will see Natalie Portman return to her role as Jane Foster and become a female Thor, while Christian Bale will play villain Gorr the Butcher.

Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista will also star in the film which has wrapped filming and is set for release in May 2022.

