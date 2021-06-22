Centre For Training And Employment In Nerja Gets Green Light

THE Governing Board has given the green light for a new training and employment centre to be built in Nerja.

The councillor for Urban Planning, Nieves Atencia, Human Resources, Ángela Díaz, and European Resources, María del Carmen López, have announced this morning, June 22, that the Governing Board has agreed to the Centre for Training and Employment, drawn up by architect Miguel Ángel Som. The centre is to be built on Avenida de la Constitución and the proposal has been presented by the Mayor’s Office, the Urban Planning Department and the European Resources Department.

Atencia has valued this approval, highlighting that: “It is a project located in the Los Poetas neighbourhood. We are taking a further step in the processing that will culminate in the approval of the final execution project and later start the file that will allow the commissioning of the works to continue with the construction of this new equipment”.

“Having a Training Centre for Employment in a municipality like Nerja is essential, and from the municipal government chaired by José Alberto Armijo we will continue to promote it with the aim that we can develop activities aimed at training and promoting employment, especially so that young people can access the labour market,” said the Councillor for Human Resources, Ángela Díaz.

Finally, the Councillor for European Resources, María del Carmen López, stressed that: “The development of this action, which is part of the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy of Nerja (EDUSI), with a budget of €1,920,000, will be 80 per cent co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), and the other €384,000 with municipal funds”.

