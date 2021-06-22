Catalonia Reports An Increase In Covid Cases And A Rise The Incidence Rate

Catalonia In Spain Has Reported An Increase In Covid Cases And A Rise The Incidence Rate.

The risk of the spread of the coronavirus is growing again in Catalonia, which on June 14 reached its lowest point since the summer of 2020with 80.98 points. Today, Tuesday, June 22, the rise in the incidence rate of 92 points, a jump of 8 points, brings it closer to the threshold of 100, which marks a high risk of regrowth.

The rate of spread of the coronavirus, Rt, is already 1.08, and the incidence at 14 days increases to 86.01 cases per 100,000 population. The positivity rate of last week’s PCR or antigen tests is also growing, to 3.58%.

The Spanish Department of Health has reported 684 new cases of covid-19 confirmed by PCR or antigen testing, making the total in Spain 639,716, and four more deaths. There are 468 patients admitted to hospitals, with 154 in ICU’s across the country.

Valencian has reported 204 new cases of covid-19. Care pressure continues to fall sharply: there are now only fifteen people with the disease in intensive care units. Half a year ago there had been 587. On the other hand, vaccination continues to progress at a good pace, with 20,399 more first doses administered over the last few days.

Staycations for Spanish Nationals

The news of the rise in cases comes at the same time as the arrival of the summer solstice in Spain. Monday marked the official kick-off of the summer tourist season, a campaign that is still expected to be highly affected by the pandemic.

Three out of ten national tourists will stay at home this summer – ‘staycate’ – mainly for economic and public health reasons. This is clear from the report Habits and behaviours from the National Observatory of Tourism Issuer (Observatur) who made the data public on Monday, June 21.

