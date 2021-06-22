Berja Fights Back Against Pests And Insects.

The Berja town council in Spain’s Almeria are fighting back against pests and insects as summer arrives.

As summer arrives temperatures are heating up, and pests and insects are on the increase in many areas of Spain. The Berja Town Council have increased their all year round work to fight against annoying insects and other pests.

The Services Department of the Berja Town Council have increased their workload and are working on the town sewage system in a bid to keep squares and streets in the town free from pests and insects.

The high summer temperatures can cause pests to multiply in many areas and this is something the town council does not want to see happen. They have brought in the specialised company Agropal specially for this.

Agropal will be working in multiple areas throughout the town including many spaces that are deemed critical in the fight against pests. They aim to disinfect the areas and prevent pests from multiplying.

The Councillor for Services and Public Safety, Cecilia Martín commented on the preventative work and highlighted the fact that: “with this preventive work, we manage to maintain a municipality free of pests for the peace of mind of the people of Berja. The Berja Town Council continues to work on these disinfection tasks throughout the year to contribute to the wellbeing of all our neighbours”.

