ARRESTED Carmona Driver Was Found To Have A Female Passenger Who Had Been Beaten And Detained Without Consent



A man has been arrested by Guardia Civil officers in the Sevillian municipality of Carmona for alleged crimes of disobeying a police officer, assaulting an officer of the law, reckless driving, driving a vehicle at an inappropriate speed through the urban area of ​​El Viso del Alcor, and the illegal detention of a female passenger without her consent.

This incident occurred on May 27, 2021, at around 11:30pm, when officers from the Los Alcores Guardia Civil post, noted the speed at which a vehicle was travelling through the urban area of El Viso del Alcor, and proceeded to try and stop the driver by means of the typical flashing light on top of the police vehicle.

However, the driver ignored the flashing lights, and reportedly took off at speed, heading towards the town of Carmona on the A-398 road, but unfortunately for him, at the entrance to Carmona, two Guardia Civil vehicles were waiting for him at a checkpoint, where the escapee struck one of the vehicles and continued his escape through the urban area of Carmona.

A high-speed pursuit ensued, and at the height of Calle San Pedro, the driver charged head-on and rammed into one of the Guardia Civil vehicles, at which point he tried to exit the vehicle and flee, allegedly putting up a strong resistance as the officers tried to restrain him, reportedly needing six officers to finally subdue the driver.

After arresting the man, it was discovered that his female passenger had in fact been travelling in the vehicle against her own free will, claiming to have been beaten and detained by the arrested Carmona driver, in a possible case of gender violence.

During the car chase, and the subsequent ramming of the police vehicle, some of the Guardia Civil officers suffered injuries in the head-on collision that finally stopped the detainee, and required medical attention at the Carmona health centre, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

