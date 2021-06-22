Arrest Made Over Armed Robbery Of A Home In Chauchina, Granada

ARREST Made Over The Armed Robbery Of A Home In Chauchina, Granada

Guardia Civil officers working on ‘Operation Jansen’ have arrested a second individual in connection with the armed robbery with violence that took place at a home in Chauchina, in Granada province on the night of March 23.

A 26-year-old man of Senegalese origin – with no previous police record – suspected of being one of the perpetrators, saw his arrest made for the crime of armed robbery with violence, after he allegedly broke into the family home, accompanied by a Moroccan national who has already been in police custody since June 10.

On the night of March 23, according to the complainant, seven people were inside the home, including two minors, and the door to the street had been left open because the children were continually running in and out, when suddenly a man armed with a pistol entered the home and started pointing the weapon at one of the children, shouting for the others to stand still and not move.

Then another man entered, and proceeded to search the home, stealing €400 that was in a piggy bank, and also two gold rings that he found, before both men made their escape in a blue van, with the people inside the home being smart enough to write down the vehicle’s number plate and pass it to the police investigators from the Santa Fe Guardia Civil.

A check of the number plate told the investigators that the robbers were part of a gang who had used this vehicle on previous robberies and as a result, they managed to identify the first man, who they located in the town of Atarfe, while the second man was arrested in a neighborhood in an area north of the city of Granada.

Both men were identified by the victims from photographs shown to them by the investigating officers, and now the operation continues to try and locate the other members of that same gang of criminals, as reported by granadadigital.es.

