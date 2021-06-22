Almeria’s Municipal Sports Chess Games Saw 140 Children Participating

ALMERIA’S Municipal Sports Chess Games Saw More Than 140 Children Participating



Almería has achieved great success at regional and national level in chess, and that showed its talent in the Municipal Sports Games, where more than 140 chess players participated in the municipal competition held outside the Mediterranean Games Stadium, together with the PMD, with players experiencing intense games, top strategies, tactics, and quality from their opponents.

Juanjo Segura, the Councilor for Sports, accompanied by Miguel Álvarez, the president of the Almería Delegation, handed out the awards to the winners last Saturday 19, with Mr Álvarez stating that “from the Municipal Sports Board we are making an effort to be able to celebrate the largest number of Municipal Sports Games competitions”.

Continuing, “Today we deliver the trophies to the winners of the chess tournament, where more than 140 children and young people have participated, in categories sub 8, 10, 12, and has concluded this morning with the team competition in sub 14. The chess JDMs have been held in the arcades of the Municipal Sports Council with certainty, and I want to thank the collaboration and good work of the Provincial Chess Delegation and its president Miguel Álvarez”.

Miguel Álvarez, pointed out that “Almería has very talented children and young people, as has been demonstrated in the Municipal Sports Chess Games. I am very happy with how the competition has been held, with strict security measures. The children really wanted to play and it has been achieved. We are very satisfied”, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

The winners of Almeria’s Municipal Sports Chess Games were as follows:

Male U8: 1st – Sergio Ruiz, 2nd – Angel Mullor, 3rd – Guillermo Barranco.

Female U8: 1st – Eva Zapata, 2nd – Marina Pardo, 3rd – Emma García.

Male U10: 1st – Miguel Zapata, 2nd – Pedro Pérez, 3rd – Amin Debbagh.

Female U10: 1st – Valeria Garrido, 2nd – Nuria Gómez, 3rd – Eva Zapata.

