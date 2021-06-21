Tourist Dies After Fall From a House In Fornalutx

Circumstances around the death of a German tourist on Saturday, June 19, are being investigated by the Guardia Civil.

CIRCUMSTANCES around the death of a German tourist on Saturday, June 19, are being investigated by the Guardia Civil. The incident happened in Fornalutx, Mallorca.

Emergency services were contacted by phone by the girlfriend of the German man. The couple had been watching the Portugal v Germany football match and drinking at a property that belongs to relatives. His girlfriend realised she did not know where he was and when she went outside she discovered his lifeless body.

Tragically, when the emergency services arrived at the scene they found the girlfriend hugging his lifeless body. She was taken to hospital to be treated for shock, Mallorca Daily Bulletin reports.

