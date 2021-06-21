Three Dead And Two Seriously Injured After Accident On A-4 Near Cordoba

THREE Dead And Two Seriously Injured After Accident On A-4 Near to Las Quemadillas, Cordoba

According to sources from the Fire Department and the Andalucian Emergency Service 112, three people have died, and two more have been seriously injured, after an accident on the A-7 motorway next to Las Quemadillas, near the capital Cordoba.

It is reported that the accident occurred at around 1pm this afternoon, at Km398 of the A-7 heading in the direction of Sevilla, with the vehicle crashing into the rear end of a lorry, and resulting in the motorway being closed off for a length of time while the emergency services attended to the incident.

112 reported receiving a call at 1pm from an eyewitness requesting emergency assistance for the occupants of a vehicle that had collided with a lorry, with the immediate deployment to the scene of the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service (SEIS), Guardia Civil traffic patrols, the 061 health ambulance, and a team of road maintenance personnel.

On arrival at the accident, the SEIS firefighters reportedly had to extract the occupants from the crashed vehicle, which included one deceased person, and the road remained closed in the direction of Sevilla while operatives worked on the zone, with an alternative route being established through a service road.

Accident investigators were at the scene trying to identify the cause of the accident that has left reportedly three dead and two seriously injured, and there is no more information available at this time, as reported by 20minutos.es.

📌 CORTADA la circulación en la autovía A-4 sentido Sevilla en #Córdoba por colisión frontal entre camión y turismo en kilómetro 398. Operativos trabajando en la zona. ▶Extrema la precaución en la zona. @InformacionDGT pic.twitter.com/dNFozoSpRR — Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) June 21, 2021



