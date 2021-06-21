Three Dead And Two Seriously Injured After Accident On A-4 Near Cordoba

By
Chris King
-
0
Three Dead And Two Seriously Injured After Accident On A-4 Near Cordoba
Three Dead And Two Seriously Injured After Accident On A-4 Near Cordoba. image: dgt

THREE Dead And Two Seriously Injured After Accident On A-4 Near to Las Quemadillas, Cordoba

According to sources from the Fire Department and the Andalucian Emergency Service 112, three people have died, and two more have been seriously injured, after an accident on the A-7 motorway next to Las Quemadillas, near the capital Cordoba.

It is reported that the accident occurred at around 1pm this afternoon, at Km398 of the A-7 heading in the direction of Sevilla, with the vehicle crashing into the rear end of a lorry, and resulting in the motorway being closed off for a length of time while the emergency services attended to the incident.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

112 reported receiving a call at 1pm from an eyewitness requesting emergency assistance for the occupants of a vehicle that had collided with a lorry, with the immediate deployment to the scene of the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service (SEIS), Guardia Civil traffic patrols, the 061 health ambulance, and a team of road maintenance personnel.

On arrival at the accident, the SEIS firefighters reportedly had to extract the occupants from the crashed vehicle, which included one deceased person, and the road remained closed in the direction of Sevilla while operatives worked on the zone, with an alternative route being established through a service road.

Accident investigators were at the scene trying to identify the cause of the accident that has left reportedly three dead and two seriously injured, and there is no more information available at this time, as reported by 20minutos.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here