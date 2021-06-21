Thief returns a bicycle due to threatening poster: ‘We know who you are’.

A THIEF returned a bicycle after victim displays threatening poster stating: ‘We know who you are’.

The bike was discovered in the same location from which it was stolen hours later, according to Málaga Hoy.

There were numerous bicycles of various sizes parked there, but he opted to steal only one of the children’s bicycles, which was, interestingly, the cheapest. The choice was as unusual as the one he made a few days later, possibly out of fear of the owner who claimed to have identified him. The thief eventually returned the vehicle he was accused of stealing, and the woman dropped the complaint she had made at the police station in an attempt to track down the criminal.

The sequence of events began on Monday in a community garage in Vélez-Málaga. That day, a woman reported to the National Police that one of her bicycles had been stolen. The bicycle was unlocked and was lying against the wall of her parking place. The theft was not documented by the residents’ association’s security cameras, but the images captured the moment a man with his mask down manipulated the recording device a few days earlier, obstructing the police investigation. The camera was flipped around, obstructing observation of the parking area where the bicycles were located in order to identify thiefs.

What the alleged culprit did not anticipate was that his neighbours would recognise him. The owner of the bicycle, feeling helpless, whilst awaiting the outcome of the police operation – decided to post a sign on the block’s doorway with a clear warning to intimidate him: ‘Important. We know who you are; return it to the location from which you got it, and I will not report you to the police. They’ve noticed you.’

The bicycle was returned to its original location just a few hours later. The victim of the theft discovered it in the location from which it was stolen. The possibility being examined is that the individual returned it following the woman’s blunt threat.

