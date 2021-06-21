THE NETHERLANDS Cruise Through To The Last Sixteen Of Euro 2020 after beating North Macedonia

The Netherlands were in action this afternoon, Monday 21, in their final Group C match against North Macedonia, having already qualified top of the group, it was more about strengthening their reputation in the eyes of other teams who might have to play them, and they certainly did that, running out 3-0 winners at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Making it three wins out of three, captain Georginio Wijnaldum helped himself to a brace, and Barcelona new-boy Memphis Depay got the other goal, in front of 12,000 supporters.

A devastating counter-attack from the Dutch led to the first goal, as former Man United player Daley Blind stole the ball in his own penalty area, ending with Donyell Malen’s cross being smashed into the net by Depay, after 24 minutes, his ninth goal in his last ten appearances for Holland.

Netherlands captain Wijnaldum secured the three points with two goals in seven minutes in the second half, the first a simple tap-in on 51 minutes after Depay’s pinpoint cross, and then his second came after keeper Stole Dimitrievski blocked another Depay shot, only for it to land perfectly for Wijnaldum to again finish from close-range. North Macedonia offered very little, except for Darko Churlinov having a second-half goal ruled out for offside, and Aleksandar Trajkovski hitting the woodwork, but what an afternoon for their 37-year-old captain Goran Pandev, who was making his 122nd and final appearance for his country, and was given a guard of honour by his teammates, retiring as the record appearance holder, and record goalscorer, with 38 goals for his country.

As the Netherlands cruise through, a last-sixteen game awaits them in Budapest, where they will play the best third-placed team from Group D, E, or F.

