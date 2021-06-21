The Global Gift House In Marbella For Children With Special Needs

THE house that the Global Gift Foundation has promoted in Marbella will open its doors on July 1 for children with special needs.

The house that the Global Gift Foundation has promoted in Marbella will open its doors on July 1, as advanced by the councillor for Social Policies of San Pedro Alcántara, Begoña Rueda, and the president of the entity, María Bravo. “The project, which will cover children with special needs as well as their families, has the support of the City Council through the transfer of the property in which the centre is located,” said the mayor, who thanked the commitment to Marbella of the social group, which plans to open multifunctional homes in other areas of the world.

Bravo has indicated that “it is a day of celebration after the years that the project has been running” and has advanced that “on July 1 we will open with an inclusive camp that will be able to host up to 200 children during the summer”. The centre, which will be named Casa Ángeles, in honour of the Foundation’s president’s mother, will begin its journey with services such as neurological physiotherapy, occupational therapy based on the sensory integration approach and speech therapy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It will also have a cystic fibrosis room, becoming the second enclosure with a copper room enabled for patients with this pathology, next to the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.