The Feria concerts are back in Sevilla’s Plaza de España.

For the second consecutive year, there was no Feria in April. The pandemic prevented Sevillians and foreigners from enjoying the atmosphere in the city which took place every spring in Real de Los Remedios- the last time being 2019.

At least, and unlike what happened in 2020, it was thought a series of activities could be organised that served as an alternative to the Feria week. However, that program suffered a severe cut in acts at the last minute after they entered the capital at level 3, grade 1, of a health alert due to the increase in Covid infections. Neither open-air concerts nor the legendary flamenco fashion catwalk were allowed to continue.

However, the forecast for the coronavirus epidemic has radically changed. For this reason, the Major Festivities delegation is looking for a service company for the rental, transport, assembly and disassembly of infrastructures for the two concerts called the Plaza de España Concerts that will take place on September 4 and 11. The adaptation of the emblematic monument made by Aníbal González requires a stage that will be located in front of the Captaincy General building, once space has been allocated, and the other in front of the central fountain.

“All access will be guarded by the security company, leaving only one public entrance”, details the technical section of Major Festivities in a document that specifies that the stage will be 14 meters wide, ten meters in depth and 1.40 high.

“It should be lined in black around its perimeter with slats in the corners so that the structure of the stage is not marked; it will consist of a one-meter-high safety railing around the perimeter except for the front part, and it will have two access stairs with a two-meter handrail ”.

Regarding ‘dressing’ the stage, the technicians specify that, due “to the magnificent monumental surroundings of the Plaza de España, it is not necessary to dress the stage, except for the front of the sound towers, which will be reserved for possible sponsors, or hang a rear video screen that can obscure the vision of the building ”.

There will be two high brightness LED screens, six meters by three and a half that will be facing the public. Finally, the advertisement for the event will be made in an aluminium or wood structure eight feet high by five meters wide and 70 centimetres deep. The assembly of the structure will be one day before each event and then disassembled after the show.

The bidding company must provide coverage and recording of the event in live streaming. The concert will have 500 plastic chairs, a dressing room on the side of the stage and several hostesses to control the doors and accommodate the audience. The Major Festivities budget for both concerts is €42,906 (VAT included).

What still has no fixed date is the flamenco fashion runway. The local government maintains that it does not have to coincide with those two weeks and could be held after the summer.

The event was to be held on Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18 at Avenida de la Constitución. An area that would have five access points and runways for their assistants, who would remain seated, each with a numbered chair and keeping a meter and a half away.

The fashion companies involved are Raquel Revuelta and Laura Sánchez, organizers of Simof and We Love Flamenco , respectively, considered the two greatest flamenco design showcases.

