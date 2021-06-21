Summer begins this June 21 and will be accompanied by Jupiter, Saturn and the full moon.

Summer, which begins on Monday at 5:32am peninsular time, will be preceded by the planets Jupiter and Saturn, and will have four full moon phases, the first of which will be seen in its entirety next Thursday, according to 20 minutos.

At the beginning of the summer period Jupiter and Saturn will be visible at dawn, and at the end of the season they will be visible at dusk together with Mars, which is brighter at this time of year than at any other time of year, and the planet Venus, according to calculations provided by the National Astronomical Observatory (OAN).

In terms of lunar phases, the first full moon of the summer will occur on 24 June, and the following full moons will occur approximately 30 days later on 24 July, 22 August, and 21 September.

Summer will endure 93 days and 15 hours, concluding on 22 September with the start of fall, according to the Astronomical Observatory, which also specifies that 21 June will be the longest day, and 27 June will be the shortest day.

For example, in Madrid, the day when summer begins will be 15 hours and 3 minutes longer than the shortest day (9 hours and 17 minutes on 21 December in 2021), a difference of nearly six hours; this variation is dependent on the latitude of the location.

As reported by Axarquia Plus

