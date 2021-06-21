Sports And Commercial Residential Projects In Marbella

THE approval of 15 urban planning files costing 4 million Euros has been approved in Marbella.

The Local Government Board announced today, June 21, the approval of 15 urban planning files in San Pedro Alcántara and Nueva Andalucía for an amount of 4 million Euros for residential, sports and commercial projects. The deputy mayor of Sampedreño, Javier García, has pointed out that “these are initiatives, some in high demand, that allow contributing to the generation of economic activity in the municipality”, highlighting, among them, the license for the reform and opening of the Club of Paddle and Tennis of Nueva Alcántara.

“It is a project highly requested by our neighbours and fans,” said the mayor regarding the sports centre, who has detailed that “it will allow the common areas and the gym to open in the month of August, while the tracks could be in operation in September”.

“We are facing an enclosure that had been closed for several years and the objective is to recover the quality of its facilities and make them a benchmark in the world of paddle tennis and tennis,” he said.

Likewise, the City Council has promoted building licenses in the second phase of the San Pedro Industrial Park and for the conditioning of premises in order to open a commercial food area. On the other hand, two first-occupancy permits have been approved in San Pedro and Nueva Andalucía for single-family homes for a value of 1.5 million Euros and another for the construction of three buildings with a budget of almost 2 million Euros in Las Chapas.

