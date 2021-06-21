Specsavers Ópticas celebrating 10 years helping the community in Mallorca

COLLEAGUES at Specsavers Ópticas in Santa Ponça are celebrating the store’s 10th birthday this summer, having carried out more than 30,000 eye tests over the last decade.

The store was opened by the Councillor for the European Community, Angela Guerrero, on 14 July 2011, and since then it has welcomed in thousands of customers, generated local employment and supported the community in many different ways.

To mark the special anniversary, the popular opticians is also offering 30% off a complete pair of glasses from their 89€ range and above between 21 June and 3 July.

Store director, Martin Blake, comments: ‘We’d like to thank all our loyal clients for supporting us over the last 10 years and our team for their passion and dedication to helping protect and maintain our client’s vision to enable them to lead full lives.’

Throughout the last decade, the store has been incredibly active in the local community. Since August last year, it has been collaborating with Calvia Town Hall to provide free glasses to people who are facing hardship.

They have donated 50 pairs of glasses so far, to people with poor vision who cannot afford to purchase them. The social services department of the Town Hall identify the most urgent cases and refer them to the opticians and the team will continue to donate 5 pairs of glasses per month until August.

They have also been raising money for charities including The Dogs Trust and SOS Animales Calvia and recently held a virtual dog walk to raise money for the ONCE Foundation for Guide Dogs.

There are collection tins in the store and they will continue to support these charities to ensure they can do their important work, even in these difficult times. Local residents are also welcome to pop into the store to fill their reusable water bottle from the Cleanwave filter in store, to reduce the need for single use plastics.

Specsavers Ópticas Santa Ponça has a long-standing, international team working at the store, with optical professionals who speak English, Spanish, Mallorquín and German.

Mallorquín Lab Technician Mari Ángeles Ferragut has been with the store since it opened in 2011 and said she was ‘proud to be part of the team and able to offer a good quality product, at an affordable price, with good service’.

She adds: ‘The store has evolved a lot in the last 10 years and we’ve worked hard to keep improving our ways of working, training to increase skills and professionalism and have never lost the passion for helping others in our community.”

The store is located in Avda. Rei Jaume 1, 117, Santa Ponça and complete eye tests are free. Book an eye test between June 21st and July 3rd for 30% off a complete pair of glasses from their 89€ range and above. For more information, or to book an eye test, visit www.specsavers.es or call 871 964 331.