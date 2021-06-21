THE shuttle bus that connects El Puerto Quarry with Mijas Pueblo is already operating from June 15 to September 15.

The councillor for Transport and Mobility, Nicolás Cruz, and the bus manager Paco Pepe, Juan Antonio Jiménez, have reported this morning, June 21, that the shuttle bus that connects El Puerto Quarry with Mijas Pueblo is already operating from June 15 to September 15, from 11am to 2pm and 3pm to midnight.

“It is a free service that we offer from the Department of Mobility and Transport of the town of Mijas to promote sustainable mobility and access to the town when parking spaces are occupied,” explains the mayor of the area, Nicolás Cruz, who has specified that: “In principle, there will be two types of vehicles, one with 55 seats that has an air conditioning system, accessibility for people with reduced mobility, filters, a disinfection system due to Covis, and we will also have another in this first phase small-format bus in the afternoons”

The frequencies of these shuttle buses are 20 minutes, although, according to the Mobility and Transport area: “These schedules will be reinforced at important events in anticipation of a greater influx of people.”

Juan Antonio Jiménez, manager of Paco Pepe, the company awarded the service, foresees that the influx of visitors will be greater this summer: “Once the European markets begin to open, that we begin to receive tourists, Mijas is a fixed bet for national tourism and an obligatory destination for cruise ships and cruise passengers.”

