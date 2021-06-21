Rojales town hall to the rescue

ROJALES GRANT: Town hall chips in for the third consecutive year Photo credit: Easy Horse Care Centre

THE Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre expressed thanks and appreciation to Rojales Town Hall for a €6,000 grant.

This the third year running that Rojales has provided financial help for Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre’s founders, Rod and Sue Weeding, in caring for their 122 horses, ponies and donkeys.

“Rojales has been the only council to recognise, support and help us over the years and we can’t thank them enough.” Sue added.

“We feel very lucky to be part of the Rojales community. They have always been there for us and whenever we have needed anything they have tried to find ways to help us.”

Whilst they can never thank Rojales enough, it is still just a drop in the ocean to how much money the Rescue Centre requires to survive.

Over the years Rod and Sue have spent more than €1.7 million years caring for their animals and much of this has come from their own pockets.


The rest is thanks to the selfless work of the many volunteers and donations from supporters and Rojales town hall.

“It’s amazing how many people have helped us to make a difference and we will continue to do so in every way we can.”

For more information about the Rescue Centre or to donate, visit the www.easyhorsecare.net website.


