Quilters del Sol have a new venue for meetings in Calahonda

THE Quilters del Sol are a group of mainly ladies who meet each month on the Costa del Sol to pursue their passion for patchwork and quilting.

From small beginnings of half a dozen members, the group now has many active members who sew for themselves, their friends and families, work on charity projects, visit quilt shows and regularly hold workshops in order to discover new techniques and ways of producing quilts.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month (except in August) often via zoom during the lockdown and state of alarm but have a new venue at the Calahonda International Baptist Church Calle Arrieta de Finca and will be holding their first meeting there from 10am to 2pm on July 14.

To find out more and to register for the next meeting via their contact page visit the website http://www.quiltersdelsol.org/ or Facebook.

