Prince Harry Will Fly Into The UK In The Next 24 Hours It Is Reported

Prince Harry Will Fly Into The UK In The Next 24 Hours To Isolate For Ten Days Before the Princess Diana Memorial It Is Reported

It is believed that in the next 24 hours, Prince Harry will leave the home that he shares in California with his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children, to fly to Britain where he will self-isolate for the mandatory ten days, ahead of the scheduled Princess Diana memorial ceremony.

With the memorial due to take place on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday, July 1, the Duke Of Sussex faces having to isolate either for the full ten days, or he could take a Covid test after five days under the test-to-release scheme, which means he could arrive in Britain at the latest on June 25 in that case.

It is thought that Harry will stay in his old home, Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, just as he did when he returned in April for his grandfather’s funeral, the home he has since loaned to his cousin Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Despite talk of a truce between the two Royal princes out of respect to their mother for the occasion, staff at Buckingham Palace are rumoured to be tense over Harry’s impending return, with him expected to attend the memorial with his brother Prince William, where they will stand together and deliver separate speeches, after reportedly only communicating via text messages since their acrimonious fallout.

A Palace source told The Sun, “There have not been any personal chats or proper talks, just a very brief and minimal exchange of text messages. The relationship is still very much strained and there’s no sign yet that there will be any sort of coming together any time soon”.

Prince Charles is not expected to attend the ceremony, and is said to be planning to visit Scotland, with the source telling The Sun, “Charles will leave the boys to it. Harry will need to quarantine for at least five days when he lands in England, most likely at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Adding, “Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them”. ___________________________________________________________

