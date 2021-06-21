News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Flying high THE memory of the late Orihuela-born poet Miguel Hernandez is now officially incorporated into Alicante airport’s name following the recent ceremony that was attended by Jose Luis Abalos, Spain’s Public Works minister. Also present was Hernandez’s daughter-in-law Lucia Izquierdo who thanked all those that had made the name-change possible.

Smoother ride THE Diputacion council will spend €509,000 on improving 300 roads in 80 Alicante province municipalities whose populations do not top 5,000. These include Formentera, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Granja de Rocamora, San Isidro, Benferri, Algorfa and Benijofar, where potholes will be repaired and weeds cut back to improve visibility.

Dozing snake A VIDEO of a metre-and-a-half ladderback snake spotted snoozing in one of the River Vinalopo’s retaining walls near Elche’s Puente de la Virgen bridge soon went viral. Experts explained afterwards that these snakes are common in the area but are also harmless and pose no danger to the public.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Washed up ALICANTE CITY’S Policia Local, alerted by a Tabarca resident, went to the island to inspect a large package discovered on the seashore. They found it contained 70 packets of hashish, each split into five tablets weighing 500 grammes, which are now in the keeping of Santa Pola’s Guardia Civil.

All agreed ORIHUELA city council ratified the boundary between Orihuela and Rafal designated by Valencia’s Cartography Institute during the June plenary meeting. The boundary was a “historically sensitive” issue now resolved by the official body which confirmed the limits first defined in 1897, said Urban Development councillor Jose Aix.

All change JUAN JOSE VICENTE from the Alternativa Por Catral party has been sworn as mayor of Catral following the resignation of Inma Ubeda. The substitution was in line with an agreement between both parties following the results of the 2019 municipal elections when they agreed to form a coalition.

Disco cases SIXTY of 90 Covid cases in the Torrevieja health district were directly linked to the Noisse discotheque. On detecting the outbreak, the authorities recommended PCR tests for those who had been there but despite the rise in cases, practically all involve minors with mild symptoms not needing hospitalisation.

July date THE regional government’s Public Works department announced that widening the Valverde section of the CV-865 connecting Elche and Santa Pola will be finished by late July. Most of the €2 million project is now completed but tarmacking has been held up while the overhead telephone cables are re-sited.

Exports up VALENCIAN COMMUNITY exported €10.9 billion of regional products during the first four months of this year, a 15 per cent increase on the same period in 2020. Agro-foods headed the list, followed by semi-manufactured, non-chemical products with the automotive sector making a hoped-for recovery in third place.

Party’s over PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S Policia Local fined 200 people after receiving a tip-off that an unauthorised evening party with music was taking place. All health and safety regulations were ignored and there were extra fines for the 47 partygoers who left their cars in a “no parking” zone.