Nerja Town Council Invests €193,061.48 In Facilities And Maintenance

Nerja Town Council has awarded the contract for the service of set-up, cleaning and maintenance of the facilities and underground containers of the municipality.

It was announced by the Councillor for Municipal Services, Gema García, informing that “the Governing Board has approved this morning, June 21, the proposal of the Mayor’s Office and the Municipal Services Council. The contract was awarded to the company Equipos y Servicios del Nordeste SL, with an investment of €193,061.48, according to the proposal made by the contracting table, when obtaining the highest score in the evaluation of the award criteria from among the offers presented”.

The councillor has stressed the importance of this action with which the urban solid waste collection service will be improved, highlighting that “it will allow the ecological islands with underground containers of the municipality, in which most of them are out of service or have deficiencies, and with which we also guarantee good maintenance for the next two years”.

Regarding the tasks to be carried out by the winning company, Gema García has detailed that “all the necessary actions will be carried out to adapt and improve the equipment, including the replacement of parts, including lifting platforms, lifting scissors, mailboxes, cylinders, radio frequency receivers, as well as the pits being waterproofed, among others”.

