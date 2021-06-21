Nerja is celebrated as a top national sports championship destination.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



NERJA is celebrated as a destination for top-level national sports championships.

The Enrique López Cuenca Stadium has played host to the 36th Spanish Under-23 Outdoor Athletics Championships, in which 630 athletes from 152 clubs from all over Spain have gathered, and in which six new records were set, all for the European Under-23 Championships in July, where they will take place in Tallinn (Estonia).

On Sunday, an event to award trophies was hosted by the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, along with the president of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, Raúl Chapado, the vice-president of the RFEA, and the president of the Andalusian Athletics Federation, Enrique López Cuenca, as well as members of the Municipal Corporation.

The mayor underlined the importance of “Nerja, a safe municipality for hosting national championships, thanks to the quality of our municipal sports facilities.”

He highlighted the point that, in a year, the two editions of the Meeting Desafío (which brings together national and international elite athletes, along with others) and three athletics championships have all been hosted in our facilities.

The mayor in addition praised the athletes of the Nerja Athletics Club, who have won a total of four medals.

María Rueda, Paula Clavero, Esperanza Rueda, and Yanira Sánchez’s men’s 4x100m team earned a bronze with 42.03, while Javier Sánchez, Pablo González, Daniel Cortes, and Ferdinand Rodríguez’s team won a silver in the 4x100m with 46.74.

As reported by Axarquia Plus