Nerja Council Reinforces Social Services With Hiring Of New Social Educator

By
Laura Kemp
-
0
Nerja Council Reinforces Social Services With Hiring Of New Social Educator
Nerja Council Reinforces Social Services With Hiring Of New Social Educator. Image - Ayuntamiento de Nerja

NERJA Town Council will be hiring a new interim social educator to strengthen the Community Social Services Centre.

The Councillors of Human Resources, Ángela Díaz, and Social Services, Daniel Rivas, report that the Governing Board held this morning, June 21, has approved the proposal with the Selection Bases for the hiring of a new interim social educator in order to strengthen the Community Social Services Centre.

Daniel Rivas explained that “with the aim of continuing to offer a quality service to users who come to the Social Services Centre daily, we began this selection process urgently since the current social educator has taken sick leave. We will temporarily cover this position that is part of the Treatment Team for Families with Minors”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Ángela Díaz has detailed that “after the approval of the Selection Bases, they will be published on the virtual board of the Electronic Office of the Town Council. Applicants who are admitted to the generic offer of the SAE must carry out an interview, and accredit professional and academic merits and training courses. The candidate who obtains the highest score in the process will be hired, and the rest of the candidates will join a job bank that will be valid for two years”.

The announcement comes as the mayor of Nerja highlighted the importance of Nerja once again being the epicentre of national athletics, “which is good from a sporting point of view, but also from a tourist point of view since together with the Spanish Athletics Master Championship that is celebrated in Malaga, the province welcomes more than 2,000 athletes this weekend.”

He has also reiterated the City Council’s commitment and involvement in holding elite sporting events in Nerja, underlining that “betting on sports and youth is betting on the future, but also on promoting tourism, two fundamental pillars at this time.”


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Laura Kemp
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Laura is from a small seaside town in North Wales and has also lived in Liverpool and Manchester, where she studied English Literature and worked in social media and marketing. Laura moved to the city of Zaragoza last August to teach English, but after missing the coast she decided to move to beautiful Nerja to enjoy the sun and sea. Laura has a passion for animals, films, outdoor activities, writing and the environment.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here