Nerja Council Reinforces Social Services With Hiring Of New Social Educator

NERJA Town Council will be hiring a new interim social educator to strengthen the Community Social Services Centre.

The Councillors of Human Resources, Ángela Díaz, and Social Services, Daniel Rivas, report that the Governing Board held this morning, June 21, has approved the proposal with the Selection Bases for the hiring of a new interim social educator in order to strengthen the Community Social Services Centre.

Daniel Rivas explained that “with the aim of continuing to offer a quality service to users who come to the Social Services Centre daily, we began this selection process urgently since the current social educator has taken sick leave. We will temporarily cover this position that is part of the Treatment Team for Families with Minors”.

Ángela Díaz has detailed that “after the approval of the Selection Bases, they will be published on the virtual board of the Electronic Office of the Town Council. Applicants who are admitted to the generic offer of the SAE must carry out an interview, and accredit professional and academic merits and training courses. The candidate who obtains the highest score in the process will be hired, and the rest of the candidates will join a job bank that will be valid for two years”.

