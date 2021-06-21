Murder By The Coast – New Netflix Documentary About Costa del Sol Murder

Netflix will be releasing a new documentary film covering the Wanninkhof-Carabantes case on the Costa del Sol.

STREAMING service, Netflix, will be releasing a new documentary film about a brutal murder on the Costa del Sol in which a woman was wrongly convicted for – the Wanninkhof-Carabantes case.

The documentary tells the story of the family friend of a teenage girl who was wrongly accused of her brutal murder in a tragic but compelling true story. The documentary film will follow the aftermath of the murder of Rocío Wanninkhof, a crime that happened in 1999. Rocío was found stabbed to death three weeks after she went missing. Not long after she was discovered, a family friend and Rocío’s mother’s ex-partner, Maria Dolores Vázquez, was found guilty and sent to prison even though police did not find any physical evidence.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The crime shook the expat community on the Costa del Sol and four years after Maria was imprisoned police returned to the case following the discovery of DNA from Rocío’s murder at the scene of a different girl’s murder (Sonia Carabantes).

The documentary delves into the injustice of the case, as well as who was the actual culprit of both murders, according to Stylist.

The team behind the making of the documentary film spend two years conducting interviews and putting the film together. They have used Spanish and British media coverage surrounding the case from the 1990s and afterwards, and a book by Spanish politician and activist, Beatriz Gimeno, to construct a theory about the conviction.

Murder by the Coast will go into all possible angles when analysing the case and what we can learn from it now. It looks at the role of the police, the judicial, political implications, the role of gender and the media.

The documentary film will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, June 23.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.