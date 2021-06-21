Traffic cuts for Monday June 21 in Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar…

List of streets in Vélez-Málaga, Torre del Mar and Almayate that will be closed to traffic throughout the day on Monday 21 June.

Vélez-Málaga

– Calle José Beltrán Niño de Vélez (parking area), due to the painting of the Gavinet II building.

– Calle Martillo, due to danger of collapse.

Torre del Mar

– Calle Faro Nuevo from 7.00 to 15.00 hours, due to building work.

– Calle Pintor Cipriano Maldonado, towards Vélez-Torre del Mar and exit from Calle Puerta del Mar to the Tomillar roundabout, due to building work.

– Calle Ros Alférez (parking area), due to painting work on the Ros building.

– Calle Jábega (parking spaces), due to painting of the Bahía building.

– Calle Levante (parking spaces), due to façade painting in Levante building.

Almayate

– Calle Farmacéutico Moreno Chica (parking spaces), due to painting of the Conj. El Llano.

As reported by Axarquia Plus

