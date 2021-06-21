Marijuana that is Exported from Sevilla to Europe is Increasingly Powerful

MARIJUANA that is exported from Sevilla to Europe is becoming increasingly powerful. The cannabis resin sold on the continent has an average THC content, tetrahydrocannabinol which is the main active ingredient in marijuana, of between 20% and 28%, almost double that of cannabis herb. This is confirmed by the European Report on Drugs of this year 2021, which reflects trends and developments in drug consumption habits throughout the continent.

“Cannabis products now available in Europe include products with a high THC content and new forms of cannabis on the illegal market, as well as a wide range of products containing cannabis extracts, albeit, with a low THC content, that is sold commercially”, includes the report, prepared by the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction. These changes have led to an increase in the number of cannabis users starting treatment for the first time. “This area should be closely monitored to detect changes in cannabis-related problems and to understand the influence that changes in the drug markets have on them,” the study notes.

As reported by Diario Sevilla, cannabis is by far the most popular substance in Europe. More than 22 million people between the ages of 15 and 64 used it in the last year. It is almost 8% of the population of this age. The main producing country of this drug in Europe is Spain. In recent years, Sevilla has become one of the areas with the highest production. It was, in fact, the third Spanish province with the most seizures in 2019, the last year with available data. In that year, more than 45,000 marijuana plants and almost three tons of buds were seized by authorities.

