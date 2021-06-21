Man takes his life in the Canary Islands after being evicted from his home.

Yesterday in Majorca’s capital, a man committed suicide after being evicted from the rented accommodation in which he resided by court order.

A pedestrian walking down Virgen de La Pea street, one of the city’s business sections, discovered the body yesterday in the basement level of a commercial building and notified the authorities.

Yesterday in Fuerteventura, the social ramifications of the covid-19 resulted in a new tragedy.

“An unnecessary death,” a Moldovan national’s acquaintance told this newspaper.

The individual was identified as I. C., 48 years old and of Moldovan origin, despite his years of residence on the island of Fuerteventura.

He was generally known as El Ruso (The Russian) and was committed to home repairs, including masonry, plumbing, and electrical work.

The judicial committee knocked on the door of his residence on Cervantes street, where he lived alone, last Thursday to carry out the order.

The property’s owner filed a complaint in Puerto del Rosario’s Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 for non-payment of twelve months’ rent, which El Ruso was unable to pay due to his inability to work during the pandemic’s economic crisis.

Following the appearance of the body, several vehicles of the National Police Corps (CNP), agents of the Local Police and Fire Brigade of Puerto del Rosario, and members of the Judicial Police of the capital’s Police Station moved to the area where the body was discovered. They were able to verify that the body bore no signs of violence.

