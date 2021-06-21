Malaga Reports An Increase In Passenger Cruise Liners Visiting The Port.

The president of the Port Authority of Malaga, Carlos Rubio, has reported a return this week of cruise ships to the port facilities in Malaga and has indicated that there are currently 30 stops planned, although an increase in these forecasts is expected for autumn.

At the moment, the shipping companies are engaged in the full reorganization of their itineraries after being given the green light by the central government for cruise ships restart activities, according to Europa Press.

Rubio indicated that companies are increasingly scheduling their boats to dock in the port of Malaga and others in the rest of Spain, so he has hoped that there will be “some recovery” of cruise passenger tourism this year “and that in 2022 we will see how the sector recovers completely”.

At this point, he said he valued the arrival last Tuesday of the first cruise, that arrived from the Canary Islands which then headed off towards the Balearic Islands.

The Mein Schiff 2, from TUI Cruises, arrived at the port of Malaga before dawn and its passengers got off the ship and enjoyed various ‘bubble’ excursions through the province, visiting municipalities such as Ronda, Marbella, Mijas, the capital itself and the Caminito del Rey.

“It was a very successful experience, a very important day for the port of Malaga and for the sector because after 15 months we finally saw how a ship docked at the dock, how passengers disembarked, that finally resumed this activity about which there was enormous uncertainty”, said Carlos Rubio.

After that stopover, it is expected that again the Mein Schiff 2 will make two stops, in the Balearic Islands and arrive from the Canary Islands, within the framework of a weekly itinerary that includes the ports of Cadiz and Cartagena.

In another boost for the port of Malaga, the shipping company Aida Cruises, which is dedicated to the German market, announced the start of a new national itinerary departing from Palma de Mallorca, in which it chose Malaga as a port of call for the summer and autumn season.

The ship AIDAPerla, consigned by Pérez y Cía, will visit the capital on nine occasions from July 13 to November 1, on a fortnightly basis. The tour of the Spanish Mediterranean, which includes the ports of Palma de Mallorca, Cadiz, Malaga, Cartagena and Barcelona, will last a week and its passengers will be able to add one more week to another of the scheduled itineraries that will visit the ports of Alicante, Ibiza and Valencia.

In 2019, prior to the COVID-19pandemic, the port of Malaga, the fifth in Spain and second in the ranking of cruise ports, had 288 cruise liners dock there, with a total of 476,973 passengers onboard- of these, 30.6 per cent were luxury and premium passengers.

