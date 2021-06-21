Malaga City Council Carries Out Repair Work on Churriana Streets

THE municipal council of Churriana, in Malaga capital, has carried out since the beginning of this year a plan of conservation and maintenance actions on public roads worth €233,129 euros, to which are added the projects that the Management has activated of Urban Planning for an amount of €316,667, which represents an investment of €549,796.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the actions carried out in the neighbourhood of Guadalmar have focused on repairing steel, improving accessibility and fixing tree pits on Calles Moby Dick, Martín Fierro, Campanillas, Wilkinson, Rogelio Oliva and different sections of Calle Guadalhorce.

In this sense, in addition to the actions carried out by the Junta, in coordination with the Urban Planning Management, the complete renovation of the pavement on Calle Acacias is planned with an investment of €150,000, between Calles Moby Dick and Paseo Abel Sánchez and whose work is in the bidding process, as specified from the City Council through a statement.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In addition, in Cortijo de Mazas, and also together with Urbanismo, work is about to begin for the execution of a new steel pavement and the elimination of overhead wiring on Calle Denmark which was awarded an amount of €107,632 at the beginning of May. In coordination with Urban Planning, the project to refurbish a municipal plot on Calle Rigoberta Menchú to turn it into an urban garden has also been carried out, they pointed out.

In the same way, the District has carried out repair work on the sidewalk and improved accessibility in Torremolinos and Camino Nuevo streets – at the access to the Plaza del Mirador next to the municipal market -, in the alley of the Cave; on the Huertecilla road, on the corner of Calle Linares, on the Calles of Dean Manuel Torriglia, Doctor Ramos Acosta, Enrique Van Dulken, Journalist Víctor Mellado, Monsálvez, Gaspar Sanz, Dean Peralta and Apezteguía and Dean Ángel Caffarena.