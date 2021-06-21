Malaga chef Miguel Herrera honoured by the King with the Order of Civil Merit.

His Majesty King Felipe VI has rewarded chef Miguel Herrera with the Order of Civil Merit for his solidarity acts during the pandemic, as well as his commitment to the environment. Their Majesties the King and Queen, accompanied by Their Royal Highnesses the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Doa Sofa this morning, over the ceremony of awarding Order of Civil Merit decorations, during which, several citizens were honored for their personal commitment and social contribution, according to La Opinión de Málaga.

The Order of Civil Merit honors remarkable service to our society, our coexistence, and the public interest. A tradition that also honors King Felipe VI’s proclamation before the Cortes Generales seven years ago, and that, as His Majesty stated during his speech, the purpose of this edition was “to award merit to exemplary citizens, men and women for our country”. This year, the aim was to honour “people who work in silence, without taking the limelight, and who make the profound meaning of being citizens their own”.

