Knock-on effect warning

IF water reaching the Vega Baja via the Tajo-Segura pipeline is reduced, not only agriculture could feel the pinch.

The cutback – introduced to provide a greater flow in the River Tajo in Aranjuez (Madrid) – could also affect the property and construction sector.

The municipalities that receive Tajo-Segura water move an annual €6 billion thanks to residential tourism and property sales that provide thousands of jobs, pointed out Provia, the association representing Alicante province’s property and real estate agents.

Reducing this amount could delay or halt projects should there not be sufficient water, maintained Provia’s secretary general Jesualdo Ros.

The Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura water board would have to give the thumbs-down to future projects and promotions, Ros said.

Although he did not foresee a return to a situation like that of 30 years with cuts and water shortages, projects and jobs could definitely be affected, he warned.