“June Monsoon” In UK Before Record High Temperatures

The UK is set to be drenched in a “June monsoon” this week ahead of a six-day heatwave in July where temperatures will reach 27C.

It is unlikely that anywhere in the UK will get away from the torrential drenching at some point this week, as four 500 mile-wide Atlantic bufferings are predicted to arrive. However, in the space of seven days temperatures will rise by 11C and July is set to be even hotter according to some forecasters.

Temperatures at the start of this week are set to be as low as 15C at most, with frequent rain and showers. The Met Office said on Twitter: “What a difference a week makes.

“Temperatures are around 15 degrees Celsius lower today in some southern parts of England than they were last Monday.”

Temperatures in London are set to rise to 26C in London by June 28 and the Met Office predicts that most of the UK will enjoy some warm weather in the first half of July.

Netweather said of the start of July: “There is a signal for pressure to become relatively high to the east of the UK which may result in rather warmer weather establishing especially in the east of Britain, with winds blowing from the south or southwest, and potential for thundery outbreaks.”

Ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster, John Hammond said: “It’s a June of two halves, with the second half very different from the first.

“More torrential downpours are likely, potentially causing flooding. Fresher Atlantic air means temperatures easing down.”

