John McAfee Says Charges Against Him Are Politically Motivated

John McAfee, the founder of McAfee Antivirus, has told a Spanish court that charges against him are politically motivated.

McAfee is facing tax charges in the US and has been held in a Catalonian jail since October 2020.

He told a court in Madrid the charges against him are politically motivated as he made a failed attempt to run as a Libertarian Party candidate in the 2020 American presidential election.

“In late 2018, I announced I would run again and I also announced I would target the IRS and its corruption and two months later the IRS filed charges against me,” he told the Spanish High Court during the first hearing of his extradition trial. I believe the charges are politically motivated.

“I am hoping that the Spanish court will see the injustice of this. The United States wants to use me as an example,” he added.

The prosecutor however said McAfee is nothing more than a tax dodger.

“He is a tax rebel, nothing else. A millionaire who doesn’t want to pay taxes. He will benefit from all guarantees of due process,” said Carlos Bautista

On June 16, McAfee tweeted, “The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing.”

