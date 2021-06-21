Jet2 And Jet2holidays Expand Their Services To Spain’s Balearic And Canary Islands.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced they are expanding their 2022 summer programme from Newcastle airport, with extra aircraft and more than 300 flights added to a range of destinations.

The sister brands said the extra capacity was a response to “enormous demand” from holidaymakers in the northeast of England.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It means Jet2.com and Jet2holidays will operate a fleet of up to nine based aircraft at Newcastle during the peak summer 2022 period, with 35 destinations on sale, across mainland Spain, the Balearic and Canary islands, and also Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria and Italy.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Although there continues to be huge pent-up demand for summer 2021, bookings for next summer are looking very encouraging as customers in the northeast look to plan ahead and get a much-needed holiday locked into their diaries.

“With 35 destinations on sale from Newcastle airport in summer 22 and up to 125 weekly flights departing during peak periods, this expansion gives holidaymakers more choice, more flexibility, and more reason to book their well-deserved flights and real package holidays.”

Richard Knight, chief operating officer at Newcastle airport, added: “Today’s announcement is fantastic news and a significant investment from Jet2.com and Jet2holidays into the region. It is great news to see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays react so positively to the demand in the northeast and to see even more capacity to popular destinations.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.