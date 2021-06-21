Jaguars go racing

JAGUAR ENTHUSIASTS’ CLUB COSTA BLANCA (JEC-Costa Blanca) recently celebrated Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day.

Setting out from Alfaz del Pi, they stopped at Elche services on the motorway to pick up more members before continuing to the Finca Golf resort in Almoradi, the meeting point for members from southern Alicante.

Once refreshed in the clubhouse bar the Jaguars left in convoy, heading for Restaurante Rebate and taking the sightseeing route around the brilliant blue waters of the La Pedrera reservoir.

On arrival at the restaurant, a welcome drink and tapas were waiting at the private outside bar, giving time for meet-and-greet conversations and, for the ladies, extra glasses of champagne to go with their Royal Ascot hats.

Meanwhile, the thirsty Jaguar big cats were parked in the restaurant car par because now it was all about members enjoying lunch and the racing.

Mike Brook welcomed everyone and Dennis Wilson and Bill McKay explained about the races, because after the meal it would be time to have some fun. Bill had a technical hitch that caused a laugh when the horses ran backward but it all added to the fun of the day, which everyone thoroughly enjoyed.

For information about becoming a member of JEC-Costa Blanca, email Mike Brook on [email protected] or telephone 64086671.