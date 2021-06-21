Jaguars go racing

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Jaguars go racing
JEC-COSTA BLANCA: Preparing to enjoy Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day Photo credit: JEC-Costa Blanca

JAGUAR ENTHUSIASTS’ CLUB COSTA BLANCA (JEC-Costa Blanca) recently celebrated Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day.

Setting out from Alfaz del Pi, they stopped at Elche services on the motorway to pick up more members before continuing to the Finca Golf resort in Almoradi, the meeting point for  members from southern Alicante.

Once refreshed in the clubhouse bar the Jaguars left in convoy, heading for Restaurante Rebate and taking the sightseeing route around the brilliant blue waters of the La Pedrera reservoir.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

On arrival at the restaurant, a welcome drink and tapas were waiting at the private outside bar, giving time for meet-and-greet conversations and, for the ladies, extra glasses of champagne to go with their Royal Ascot hats.

Meanwhile, the thirsty Jaguar big cats were parked in the restaurant car par because now it was all about members enjoying lunch and the racing.

Mike Brook welcomed everyone and Dennis Wilson and Bill McKay explained about the races, because after the meal it would be time to have some fun. Bill had a technical hitch that caused a laugh when the horses ran backward but it all added to the fun of the day, which everyone thoroughly enjoyed.


For information about becoming a member of JEC-Costa Blanca, email Mike Brook on [email protected] or telephone 64086671.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here