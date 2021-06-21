It’s Time To Grab Those Flash Offers As Amazon Prime’s Two-Day Sales Starts Now.



THE 2021 Prime Day is the earliest on record, the event last happened in October 2020 which was the latest Prime Day ever staged.

Amazon Prime Day deals are fully underway, with discounts hitting a wide range of categories and offering up some record low prices across TVs, headphones, laptops, Smartwatches and much more.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



While offers on the latest Echo devices were a given, we’re seeing some of the lowest prices yet on everything from recently released devices to older favourites. However, now that the official Prime Day deals are here we’re also seeing big discounts on a range of laptops, TVs, Smartwatches and headphones as well, with big-name brands offering up some of their cheapest prices yet.

Amazon Prime Day will only run for 48 hours and caters exclusively for Prime members. That means we wouldn’t recommend waiting for too long to pick up some of the biggest discounts (especially because they’re likely to run out of stock before the sale is officially up). If you’re not already a Prime member, you can easily grab a 30-day free trial to fully take advantage of today’s offers as well.

Related:

Amazon warned its millions of customers in January this year to be aware of a dangerous new phone scam that has been reported to them, relating to their Amazon Prime service.

Amazon Prime, is, of course, their paid subscription service, which can help people get faster delivery of goods, as well as accessing exclusive film and TV content, and had more than 15m subscribers in 2019, so this is an obvious target for scammers to target large numbers of potential victims.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.