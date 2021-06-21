Foo Fighters to Perform in Madrid on June 20 in 2022

THE American rock band Foo Fighters will perform on June 20, 2022, at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid as part of their 26th-anniversary tour, a concert in which they will feature Liam Gallagher as a guest artist.

As reported this Monday, June 21, by the event producer Live Nation, this will be the date on which the band formed by Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee will land in Madrid within this international tour that is infamous for the motto ‘Are you ready?

La Opinion de Malaga reported that the general sale of tickets for this concert will go live on Wednesday, June 23 at 10.00am at www.livenation.es and Ticketmaster.es. It has also been revealed that there will be a pre-sale for Foo Fighters fans that will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, June 22, at 09.00am. In addition, people registered at www.livenation.es or who do so in the next few hours will have access to a pre-sale that will be available from tomorrow at 11.00am on this same website.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



With this confirmation, Foo Fighters adds the second stop in Spain within its world tour, which joins the already announced concert for June 16, 2022, in the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, of which 20,000 available tickets were sold out in a single day.