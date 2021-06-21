Euro Weekly News Bringing You The Best In News Reporting

Euro Weekly News, Spain’s largest expat paper, has been bringing you the best in news reporting for more than 20 years.

And in that time Euro Weekly News’ credibility and popularity for breaking local and national news has grown, with even London’s biggest papers turning to our newsroom for the information they need.

On June 21, one of Britain’s most popular newspapers, The Daily Mail, drew on our long-standing reputation for the best reporting from the Costa del Sol when it reprised Euro Weekly News’ coverage of the tragic death of Rocio Wanninkhof in La Cala in 1999 in an article about a new Netflix documentary about the horrific murder.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Michel Eusden, the owner and co-founder of Euro Weekly News, said “I remember the events well and coverage of every aspect of this tragic but gripping story was a priority in our newsroom. In our 22 years of coverage of southern Spain, from glitzy Marbella to rural Cadiz, this was one of the most shocking stories we encountered.

“It remains one of the most high-profile murders ever on the Costa del Sol and I’m not at all surprised Netflix have made a documentary about it. Euro Weekly News covered every aspect of it, from the initial crime to the conviction of British barman Tony King for the murder of Rocio and of another young woman, Sonia Carabantes. But not before Dolores Vazquez, the lesbian lover of Rocio’s mother, had served 17 months for the murder when she was wrongly convicted in Spain’s first ever trial by jury,” Michel added.

Murder by the Coast airs on Netflix from June 23.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.