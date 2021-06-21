DELSUR Club participate in the Spanish Under-23 Championship.

The Spanish Under 23 Championships were held this weekend at the Enrique López Cuenca Stadium in Nerja, and five athletes from Club Atletismo DELSUR competed, demonstrating the team’s strength in its second year, with a big number of participants in all regional and national championships.

Miranda Pérez, a thrower from Motril and a pupil of José Mara Hernández, who has had a hugely successful season and finished fifth in the shot put with a time of 11.83m.

Guillermo Garcés finished fifth in shot put with a fantastic mark of 15.16m, including two throws over 15 metres, placing him among the greatest throwers at the national level.

Gabri Auón, the Malaga pole vaulter trained by Antonio Orta, finished ninth in pole vault with a mark of 4.20m, a little short of his personal best but well enough to rank among Spain’s greatest pole vaulters.

Karla Ruiz finished 11th in the discus throw with a mark of 34.95m, which prevented her from improving and earning an additional three throws to compete for the top spots in the classification.

Fran Padial competed in the 1500m race, which featured an impressive field of competitors.

Padial finished with a timing of 4:03:37, which eliminated him from the final.

As reported by Axarquia Plus