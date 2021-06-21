Costa Del Sol Live Music Venue Raises £2,500 Towards Lifesaving Cancer Treatments For 10-Year-Old Girl.

Legends bar in La Cala recently and celebrated it’s twelfth anniversary, hosting a fantastic gala night with all ticket sales going towards a very special charity that is close to the heart of none other than Pimlico Plumber entrepreneur, Charlie Mullins CBE.

Charlie Mullins (pictured below) took to the stage to make a speech at the end of the night to thank everyone who gave their time for free and to owners, Andrea and Paul, for donating ticket sales to the charity.

Chloe Balloqui is a 10-year-old girl that is suffering from a very rare and aggressive brain cancer and she has been at the centre of a Pimlico Plumbing charity fundraising since her appeal reached the company a few years ago.

Compere and local entertainer John Sharples announced the acts which included Franky B as Lionel Richie- simply superb, then the Italian Stallion, Rick Lavazza, who belted out faithful renderings of Tom Jones hits which were enough to make the Welsh feel proud!

RaRa, a truly international artist, (pictured below) stole the stage with a clutch of power ballads that left the audience stunned.

The night was a great success, with Pimlico’s chairman Charlie matching the door money, and singer-songwriter RaRa pledging her performance fee for the evening to Chloe, the appeal total with a target of £400,000 – €467.710 was boosted by £2,500 – €2,922.80.

Chloe Balloqui was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of 2 and has been battling the disease ever since. Her bravery in the face of a never-ending ordeal of treatment and remission has been nothing short of astounding.

Sadly, the cancer has returned and she has exhausted all the options for treatment in the UK and now needs vital treatment abroad, which could initially cost £273,000 – €319.200 but which may rise to as much as £400,000 – €467.710.

Pimlico Plumbers have pledged to donate £1- €1.16 for each job completed, which has so far raised more than £2,000- €2,338. A non-uniform fundraising day has been well supported by kind-hearted Pimlico staff who are each donating £10-€11.69 from their salaries to the cause.

Recently completely renovated, Legends Bar is often visited by celebrities such as John Virgo, Bobby ball, Beverly Callard, Stan Boardman, Bobby Davro, and of course the man himself, Charlie Mullins.

Owners Andrea and Paul announced they are now opening Thursday to Saturday’s to welcome back customers who they hope will be thrilled as they are with all the changes that have taken place in the bar.

