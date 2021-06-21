Compounds Found in Raspberries that Protect Against Colon Cancer

RASPBERRIES have been found to contain compounds that protect against colon cancer. A team from the Institute of Agricultural and Fisheries Research (Ifapa) ‘Alameda del Obispo’ of Cordoba, dependent on the Junta de Andalucia, together with centres from the United Kingdom, Italy and Saudi Arabia, has determined which effective and beneficial elements of raspberries reach the colon after digestion, and it has been shown, through the digestion process that their consumption contributes to the protection of cells against colorectal cancer.

The Discover Foundation reports that studies have determined the presence in the colon of raspberry polyphenols, compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action. In addition, they show that they play a protective role against colorectal cancer, due to their activity against stress and cell death. As reported by Andalucia Informacion, in an article published in the journal Redox Biology, the scientists responsible for the study show that these substances act after the intestinal digestion, avoiding the oxidative stress of the cells and, therefore, their death. In this way, they provide a more precise justification for including this red fruit in the recommended foods in the diet to prevent colon cancer, the one cancer with the highest incidence in the population.

In this regard, the researcher at the Ifapa ‘Alameda del Obispo’ of Cordoba and co-author of the article, Gema Pereira-Caro, has highlighted that they have managed to determine “the exact proportion of the compounds that reach the colon after digestion. In addition, we have verified in cell cultures that microbial action transforms certain molecules, initially present in raspberries, into phenolic acids that exert beneficial action in the organism”.

