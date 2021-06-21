Coin Royal British Legion members meet for first time in over a year

ON Wednesday June 16, 26 members of the Royal British Legion met at Venta Las Palmeras in Coin for coffee, quiz and a raffle for the first time in more than a year.

They naturally followed all Covid-19 safety protocols and many of them enjoyed the atmosphere and the shade so much that decided to stay on for lunch.

This get together was so successful that they are planning additional meetings at the same venue at 11am on Wednesday July 7 and 21 so if you want to join the Coin branch of the Royal British Legion visit https://www.coinrbl.info to find out more.

The 2021 Poppy Appeal was launched with a raffle for a quilt hand made by Jennie Shephard to commemorate the RBL’s centenary on 15 May 2021. Tickets will be on sale until the beginning of August with the aim of raising at least €100 to match the centenary year.

Fund raising is an important part of each branches activities and the Coin branch has so far raised more than €95,000 since 2012 but last year due to the pandemic the amount raised dropped dramatically.