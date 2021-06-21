Cannabis crop grown by organisation operating in Malaga has been dismantled.

OFFICERS of the National Police have dismantled a criminal organisation based in the town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz), allegedly dedicated to the cultivation of a large cannabis crop. A total of 18 house searches have been carried out in the towns of Alhaurín El Grande (Málaga), Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz), Cabra (Córdoba) and Utrera (Sevilla), and 15 people have been arrested as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of drug trafficking, belonging to a criminal organisation and electricity fraud.

The investigation began when a group of people were discovered, allegedly dedicated to the indoor cultivation of marihuana and the sale of large quantities of buds harvested from these plantations.

The individuals investigated were members of an organisation separated into two branches, with their leaders serving as a nexus of union, meeting on a regular basis to discuss problems such as how to grow, the selling price on the illicit market, and even the sale of production among themselves.

Each branch was comprised of eight and seven individuals, each of whom had a defined role within the organisation.

The organisation’s members established enormous indoor farms outside Sanlcar de Barrameda, some hundreds of kilometres apart, to make it difficult to connect them and conduct investigations in the event of apprehending by the State Security Forces and Corps.

There was always a permanent cultivator on the farms, and once the marihuana plants had matured and flowered, the rest of the subordinates moved into harvest before bringing the marihuana buds to Sanlcar. Electricity fraud was also detected, which usually accompanies indoor plantations, due to the high consumption of electricity involved.

