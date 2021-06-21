A man and woman found dead from drowning in a cove in Cabo de Gata.

A MAN and woman have been found dead from drowning in a cove in Cabo de Gata located in the natural park of Cabo de Gata-Njar (Almera) on Sunday June 20, after going swimming in the water.

Twenty Minutes claimed that at around 3.10pm, 112 reported a warning of two people who were half drowned and stuck on the rocks in the cove. Sources from the Guardia Civil and the Salvamento Maritimo confirmed that this was the case.

An ambulance from 061 and members of the Civil Protection of Nijar were dispatched to the area, and the Guardia Civil responded shortly after with a land patrol.

A short time later, at approximately 3.48pm, the Armed Forces informed Maritime Rescue that the bodies of two of the deceased were in the water, prompting the mobilisation of the helicopter ‘Helimer 215’, which transported members of the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) to the scene.

According to sources close to the investigation, the deceased are of Lithuanian descent and were the wife and friend of a man who was out of the water at the time of the incident.

