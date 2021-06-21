Cabaret for Cats Summer Concert in Alhaurin El Grande

THERE will be a special summer concert to raise funds for the Gift of Life cat rescue centre at Venta La Recta from 2pm on Sunday July 4 featuring Alex Bell and Ricky Leach.

Entry costs just €5 and tickets are available from Cristina’s Paper Shop in Alhaurin El Grande.

Food and drink will be available during the afternoon and this needs to be ordered and paid for at the Venta during the day.

The Gift of Life cat rescue centre is now supported by outside funding but relies on special events such as this so that they can continue their work in rescuing abandoned cats and finding them homes.

During their stay, the cats are neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped and given any veterinary treatment they may need and they are also character assessed so that they can be found the perfect home.

No matter how long it takes once a cat comes into their care it stays until the right forever home is found.

To find out more call Cathy on 627 293 609 or visit https://www.giftoflifecatrescue.com.