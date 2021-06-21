Belgium Leave It Late In Their Group B Match With Finland

BELGIUM Leave It Late In Their Final Group B Match Against Finland

Belgium took on Finland in the final match in Group B this evening, Monday 21, in the Saint Petersburg Stadium, already safely through to the knockout stage of Euro 2020, but their opponents, Finland, had it all to play for, as a draw would see them join the Belgians in the last sixteen, no matter what happened in the Denmark and Russia match.

Everything was going to plan for the Finns, until disaster struck for their Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky in the 74th minute, as he tried to catch a rebound off the post from 35-year-old defender Vermaelen’s header, only for the ball to bounce off his hand and into the empty net to give Belgium the lead.

Romelu Lukaku then decided to get a slice of the action on 81 minutes – having already had what looked like a perfectly good goal ruled out for offside by VAR – fed by Kevin DeBruyne, spinning with the ball just yards from the goal, and smashing a shot past the helpless Hradecky, for his 17th goal in the last 21 internationals, and to secure the points, three wins out of three for the Belgians.

Denmark meanwhile, thrashed the Russians 4-1 in the other group game, with goals from Damsgaard, Poulsen, Christensen, and Maehle setting them up with a last-sixteen clash with Wales in Amsterdam on Saturday night.

The defeat – and Denmark’s 4-1 victory over Russia in Copenhagen – saw Finland drop to third place in the group, and their dream of the last sixteen was over, as both Ukraine and Switzerland, are guaranteed to finish above Finland in the standings.

