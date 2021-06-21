Andalucia Registers 595 Hospitalised Covid Patients

ANDALUCIA has registered this Monday, June 21, a rise in the number of hospitalised with coronavirus to 595, 25 more in one day and 108 less in a week, while those admitted to an Intensive Care Unit has fallen to 142, three less in the last 24 hours and one more than last Monday, June 14.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, this is detailed by the Junta de Andalucia in a graphic posted on Twitter. Hospitalised patients have risen by 25 after falling for four days, by 44 this Sunday, June 20, 32 on Saturday, June 19, 28 on Friday, June 18 and 44 on Thursday, June 17 and after increasing by seven on Wednesday, June 16 eight on Tuesday, June 15, and 36 last Monday, June 14. Specifically, seven days ago there were 703 hospitalised.

Regarding ICU patients, the figure has fallen by three, after rising by three on Sunday, June 20, and by one on Saturday, June 19, falling by four on Friday, June 18, and 11 on Thursday, June 17, after remaining unchanged on Wednesday, June 16, rising by 15 on Tuesday, June 15, and falling by nine the Monday before, June 14. Seven days ago there were 141 patients in intensive care.

The current figures are far from the peaks of hospitalised patients registered in the third wave on February 2 which amounted to 4,980 and during the second wave on November 10 which totalled 3,478 and the first on March 30, 2020, which stood at 2,708.

Regarding ICU numbers, Andalucia is also well below the peak of the third wave on February 7 which registered 735 patients and that of the second on November 18 which recorded 528 and that of the first on March 30, 2020, with 439 patients.