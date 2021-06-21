Almeria Rescue Services Search For A Couple Missing At Sea

By
Chris King
-
0
Almeria Rescue Services Search For A Couple Missing At Sea
Almeria Rescue Services Search For A Couple Missing At Sea. image: salvamento

ALMERIA Rescue Services Search For A Couple Reported To Be Missing At Sea

A search operation was ongoing on Sunday 20, in the waters off the coast of Cala Rajá in Níjar, in the province of Almeria, for two bathers who had been reported to the 112 emergency services as being in difficulty out at sea.

112 emergency services, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, reported receiving a call at 3:15pm from an eyewitness requesting assistance for two bathers who appeared to be having a problem getting out of the water while trying to reach the beach of Cala Rajá.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue craft was immediately deployed, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil – who later mobilised the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS), the Red Cross, the 061 health services ambulance, and patrols from the National and Local Police forces to the beach location.

According to eyewitness reports, prior to the arrival of the Almeria rescue and emergency services, several people had entered the sea in an effort to rescue the two people – said by Nijar Civil Protection to be a 36-year-old man, and a  30-year-old woman – but could not reach them since they had been trapped in an area of ​​rocks, and since disappeared, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here