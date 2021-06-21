Almeria Rescue Services Search For A Couple Missing At Sea

ALMERIA Rescue Services Search For A Couple Reported To Be Missing At Sea



A search operation was ongoing on Sunday 20, in the waters off the coast of Cala Rajá in Níjar, in the province of Almeria, for two bathers who had been reported to the 112 emergency services as being in difficulty out at sea.

112 emergency services, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, reported receiving a call at 3:15pm from an eyewitness requesting assistance for two bathers who appeared to be having a problem getting out of the water while trying to reach the beach of Cala Rajá.

A Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue craft was immediately deployed, along with patrols from the Guardia Civil – who later mobilised the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS), the Red Cross, the 061 health services ambulance, and patrols from the National and Local Police forces to the beach location.

According to eyewitness reports, prior to the arrival of the Almeria rescue and emergency services, several people had entered the sea in an effort to rescue the two people – said by Nijar Civil Protection to be a 36-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman – but could not reach them since they had been trapped in an area of ​​rocks, and since disappeared, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

